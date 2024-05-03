Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marc Maclellan, 42 of no fixed abode, was arrested on Wednesday, May 1 after swinging punches at another man in West Street, Fareham at 3.50pm. Upon arrest he was charged with common assault alongside criminal damage relating to a separate incident, both of which he pleaded guilty to at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning (May 3).

The criminal damage charge related to a Fareham Borough Council van that was smashed up when parked outside the Civic Offices on April 12. Fareham police posted on Facebook: “Earlier this week we were called to West Street in the town centre with reports of an aggressive man swinging punches at another man. The incident happened at around 3.50pm on Wednesday, May 1 during which the man – identified as 42-year-old Marc Maclellan – was also shouting and swearing at the victim.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

“Police attended and Maclellan was arrested and charged with common assault. Maclellan, of no fixed abode, was also charged with criminal damage after he smashed up a Fareham Borough Council van parked at the Civic Offices overnight on April 12. Damage was caused to the bodywork of the van, windows were smashed, and the windscreen wipers were damaged.