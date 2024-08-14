Fareham man wanted by Sussex police on suspicion of an aggravated burglary in Horsham

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Aug 2024, 18:22 BST
Sussex police have released the image of a Fareham man they want to find following an incident in Horsham.

Benjamin Humphrey, 37, of Fareham is wanted by the police on suspicion of aggravated burglary in Horsham. Humphreys has links to Hampshire and Sussex and police are advising to call 999 if you see him or know of his whereabouts.

Sussex police posted on social media: “Can you help us find Benjamin Humphrey, who is wanted for arrest? Humphrey, 37, from Fareham is wanted on suspicion of an aggravated burglary in Horsham.

“He has links to both Hampshire and Sussex. If you see Humphrey, call 999 quoting reference 466 of 29/05.”

