Police are asking for help in identifying two men after thousands of pounds worth of goods were stolen from a shopping centre in Hampshire.

Police want help in identifying the men pictured after £6,200 worth of goods was stolen from Boots in Whiteley. | Hampshire Police

The items were stolen from Boots in Whiteley Shopping Centre on Tuesday, August 6 at around 5.40pm. Two men entered the store with one man speaking to staff while the other filled a bag with stock and left without paying.

Police describe the two men as:

A man aged between 40 and 45-years-old, around 5ft tall with a medium build, and dark balding hair and a beard. He was wearing a dark blue top, jean shorts, and white sliders. He also had tattoos on both arms and wore thick black glasses.

A man aged between 30 and 40-years-old, 6ft tall with a slim build, and short dark hair with a fade. He was wearing a black t-shirt with a teddy bear on the back, white shorts, white trainers, a crucifix necklace, and a white bag. He also has a tattoo on his arm.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We have conducted a number of enquiries and are now asking the public for help in identifying the men in these images.

“If you recognise either of these men, or remember seeing them, please call 101 with reference 44240340609. You can also submit information online via our website.”