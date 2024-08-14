Whiteley shoplifter take off with over £6,000 worth of goods from Boots as police release CCTV images
The items were stolen from Boots in Whiteley Shopping Centre on Tuesday, August 6 at around 5.40pm. Two men entered the store with one man speaking to staff while the other filled a bag with stock and left without paying.
The process was repeated four times and £6,200 worth of goods were stolen. Police have released the images of two men they would like to speak to regarding the incident.
Police describe the two men as:
- A man aged between 40 and 45-years-old, around 5ft tall with a medium build, and dark balding hair and a beard. He was wearing a dark blue top, jean shorts, and white sliders. He also had tattoos on both arms and wore thick black glasses.
- A man aged between 30 and 40-years-old, 6ft tall with a slim build, and short dark hair with a fade. He was wearing a black t-shirt with a teddy bear on the back, white shorts, white trainers, a crucifix necklace, and a white bag. He also has a tattoo on his arm.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We have conducted a number of enquiries and are now asking the public for help in identifying the men in these images.
“If you recognise either of these men, or remember seeing them, please call 101 with reference 44240340609. You can also submit information online via our website.”