Firefighters' fury after spate of destructive arson attacks in Havant and Gosport

Firefighters have warned that arson attacks can lead to serious incidents

The separate early morning attack took place in Gosport and Havant and came just days after firefighters in Southsea vented their frustrations over attacks in Buckland.

The first saw thugs torching a van parked in Wakefords Way, in Havant, shortly before 4.45am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews said the blaze started in the cab of the van, spreading rapidly to engulf much of the vehicle and destroy it.

Minutes later, in San Diego Road, Gosport, vandals set fire to a chair in a blaze which spread to a fence and shed.

Both situations – although not linked – have left firefighters exasperated and issuing stern warnings to reckless vandals.

Gosport crew manager Jason Haste said: ‘Someone may think setting fire to a chair is just a small thing but before they know it, it can spread to a shed and then could spread to a house.

‘People could be in the house and things could get really serious – and you could be looking at some pretty big charges like murder or attempted murder.

‘The message from the fire service is to stop and think before doing something silly like this.’

Firefighters used one hose reel to quell the flames, which did not spread any further.

Meanwhile in Havant, the town’s firefighting team was forced to use two breathing apparatus and a hose reel to put the blazing transit out.

Havant crew manager Simon Morford shared his frustration at the attack, which took place right outside people’s homes.

He said: ‘When we arrived the van was fully ablaze.

‘The cause is doubtful. The fire wasn’t started in the engine, which is more common – it was in the cab.

‘So we suspect it was probably started deliberately.’

Mr Morford added: ‘The van was totally destroyed by the fire. The whole cab was melted and there was nothing left to save.’

It’s understood a fire investigation team has launched a probe into the van fire.

As previously reported, suspected arsonists set alight to a bin shed in Seymour Close, Buckland at 1.53am on Saturday.

Southsea crew manager Stephen Alchin said the attack was the latest in a string of similar arsons in the city in recent weeks.

He said: ‘We have had loads and loads of calls there recently. We’re working to cut down arson in the area.

‘At the end of the day, this is what we’re here for – to put out fires. But this is time that has been taken up putting out these bins that could have stopped us from going to a persons-reported incident. Time counts. It’s irresponsible.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron