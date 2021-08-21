Frustration as fire crews called to deal with 'irresponsible' arson attack in Buckland

SUSPECTED arsonists sparked a blaze in a bin shed prompting an emergency response from frustrated city firefighters.

By Tom Cotterill
Saturday, 21st August 2021, 12:34 pm

The fire was ignited in the refuse area off Seymour Close in Buckland at 1.53am today.

Firefighters from Southsea were scrambled to extinguish the blaze, which had threatened to destroy other bins at the collection point.

Crews used two water jets before damping down the area.

Seymour Close, Buckland, where the fire took place earlier today. Photo: Google.

The arson is the latest in a string of anti-social behaviour incidents to blight Buckland in recent months.

Southsea crew manager Stephen Alchin said emergency services, along with Portsmouth City Council, had been trying to clamp down on anti-social behaviour in the city centre and that he was annoyed by the latest blaze.

He said: ‘We have had loads and loads of calls there recently. We’re working to cut down arson in the area.

‘At the end of the day, this is what we’re here for – to put out fires. But this is time that has been taken up putting out these bins that could have stopped us from going to a persons-reported incident. Time counts. It’s irresponsible.’

Crews left the scene shortly after 2am.

