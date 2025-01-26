Five males arrested over attempted murder of boy in Portsmouth city centre

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 26th Jan 2025, 10:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have arrested five males on suspicion of attempted murder after a boy suffered a suspected stab wound to the chest on Saturday evening.

Police in Commercial Road after the suspected stabbing on Saturday evening Police in Commercial Road after the suspected stabbing on Saturday evening
Police in Commercial Road after the suspected stabbing on Saturday evening | Stu Vaizey

As reported, the 16-year-old victim was found around 5.30pm in Commercial Road with a suspected stab wound to his chest, although the incident happened a short time earlier on Arundel Street. He was rushed to hospital by air ambulance and remains in a serious but stable condition.

Specialist officers were deployed to the area to “ensure the safety of members of the public and police at the scene”, the force said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visit The News’ newsletter page to sign up for our range of free emails - including the latest headlines and Pompey updates

A cordon was put up in Commercial Road and officers were seen in other locations across the city, including in St Faith’s Road. A raid was also carried out at a block.

Police have now said they have made a number of arrests. A spokesperson said: “We have now arrested two 17-year-old boys, a 16-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old man, all from Portsmouth, and a 17-year-old boy from Gosport on suspicion of attempted murder. All five remain in police custody as our enquiries continue.

“The victim remains in hospital in a stable condition. His injuries are not thought to be life changing or life threatening at the current time. We are still appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police in Commercial Road after the suspected stabbing on Saturday evening Police in Commercial Road after the suspected stabbing on Saturday evening
Police in Commercial Road after the suspected stabbing on Saturday evening | Stuart Vaizey

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting the reference number 44250037073. Alternatively, you can go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

You can also make reports 100% anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Related topics:PortsmouthPolice
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice