Five males arrested over attempted murder of boy in Portsmouth city centre

Police have arrested five males on suspicion of attempted murder after a boy suffered a suspected stab wound to the chest on Saturday evening.

As reported, the 16-year-old victim was found around 5.30pm in Commercial Road with a suspected stab wound to his chest, although the incident happened a short time earlier on Arundel Street. He was rushed to hospital by air ambulance and remains in a serious but stable condition.

Specialist officers were deployed to the area to “ensure the safety of members of the public and police at the scene”, the force said.

A cordon was put up in Commercial Road and officers were seen in other locations across the city, including in St Faith’s Road. A raid was also carried out at a block.

Police have now said they have made a number of arrests. A spokesperson said: “We have now arrested two 17-year-old boys, a 16-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old man, all from Portsmouth, and a 17-year-old boy from Gosport on suspicion of attempted murder. All five remain in police custody as our enquiries continue.

“The victim remains in hospital in a stable condition. His injuries are not thought to be life changing or life threatening at the current time. We are still appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage.”

Police in Commercial Road after the suspected stabbing on Saturday evening | Stuart Vaizey

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting the reference number 44250037073. Alternatively, you can go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

You can also make reports 100% anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/