Boy, 16, suffers suspected stab wound to chest and is rushed to hospital by air ambulance

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 26th Jan 2025, 10:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A teenager suffered a suspected stab wound to the chest before being rushed to hospital by air ambulance after the terrifying incident in the city centre on Saturday evening.

Police cordon in Commercial Road on Saturday Police cordon in Commercial Road on Saturday
Police cordon in Commercial Road on Saturday | Stuart Vaizey

The 16-year-old victim was found around 5.30pm in Commercial Road with a suspected stab wound to his chest, although the incident happened a short time earlier on Arundel Street.

Visit The News’ newsletter page to sign up for our range of free emails - including the latest headlines and Pompey updates

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said the boy is in a “serious but stable condition at the current time”. No arrests have been made yet.

Specialist officers were deployed to the area to “ensure the safety of members of the public and police at the scene”, the force said.

A cordon was put up in Commercial Road and officers were seen in other locations across the city, including in St Faith’s Road. A raid was also carried out at a block.

Police in Commercial Road on Saturday after suspected stabbing Police in Commercial Road on Saturday after suspected stabbing
Police in Commercial Road on Saturday after suspected stabbing | Stuart Vaizey

A police spokesperson said: “We remain in the area carrying out enquiries and there are currently police scenes in place on Commercial Road and Arundel Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As part of our ongoing investigation into this incident, we would like to hear from anyone who was in the city centre at around 5.20pm and saw what happened.

“Were you in Arundel Street or the nearby area at the time of the incident? Did you see what happened, did you see anything suspicious, or did you see anyone running from the area afterwards?”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting the reference number 44250037073. Alternatively, you can go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

You can also make reports 100% anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice