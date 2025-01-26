Boy, 16, suffers suspected stab wound to chest and is rushed to hospital by air ambulance
The 16-year-old victim was found around 5.30pm in Commercial Road with a suspected stab wound to his chest, although the incident happened a short time earlier on Arundel Street.
Police said the boy is in a “serious but stable condition at the current time”. No arrests have been made yet.
Specialist officers were deployed to the area to “ensure the safety of members of the public and police at the scene”, the force said.
A cordon was put up in Commercial Road and officers were seen in other locations across the city, including in St Faith’s Road. A raid was also carried out at a block.
A police spokesperson said: “We remain in the area carrying out enquiries and there are currently police scenes in place on Commercial Road and Arundel Street.
“As part of our ongoing investigation into this incident, we would like to hear from anyone who was in the city centre at around 5.20pm and saw what happened.
“Were you in Arundel Street or the nearby area at the time of the incident? Did you see what happened, did you see anything suspicious, or did you see anyone running from the area afterwards?”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting the reference number 44250037073. Alternatively, you can go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
You can also make reports 100% anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/