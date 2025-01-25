Man in court after terrifying knife attack in Gosport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man as appeared in court facing charges of damaging cars and buses with a knife following a terrifying attack in Gosport yesterday morning (Friday, January 24)

Charles Williams, 27, of Elmhurst Road in Gosport, has been charged with two counts of affray, possession of a knife/sharp pointed article in a public place and 12 counts of criminal damage.

He appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Saturday) and has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance at Portsmouth Crown Court on Tuesday, February, 25.

It follows an incident in Gosport yesterday where a man was seen targeting cars and a bus, with a video of the incident being widely shared across social media.

A statement from Hampshire Police said: “We received a number of calls from members of the public alleging that a man had used a knife to damage car tyres in the Queens Road, Stoke Road and Elmhurst Road areas, and that the man had also made efforts to damage passing cars and buses in Stoke Road.

“Officers attended and arrested a man in Stoke Road.

“He was initially conveyed to hospital for treatment to a hand injury, before being taken into police custody.”