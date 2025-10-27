Shocking footage has shown the terrifying moment a dangerous driver starts drifting around a roundabout in the city.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads and Policing Unit has shared harrowing footage of a dangerous driver at an illegal car meet in Portfield Road on December 28, 2024.

Huge crowds watched on as a pink BMW drifted around a roundabout, with multiple videos of the reckless driving coming to light during an investigation.

Daniel Broomfield, of Ticonderoga Gardens, Southampton, was identified as the driver, and he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at court.

On September 25, he was sentenced to 27 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and he was also disqualified from driving for 12 months. The 23-year-old was ordered to complete both unpaid work and a rehabilitation program.

Police Sergeant James Hall, the Roads Policing officer, who has been leading investigations into illegal car meets, said: “Residents, motorists and our Roads Policing teams have had enough with these groups of drivers selfishly taking over public roads and car parks and we will not tolerate it in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

“They are not only a complete nuisance, but they are also putting themselves and innocent bystanders at risk of serious injury.

“We will continue to prosecute these drivers and I hope these recent cases serve as a warning – you won’t get away with it.

“As you can see, these investigations can take some time to collect all of the evidence we need but whether it takes a month or a year we will find out who you are and we will take robust action against you.”