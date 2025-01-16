Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Hampshire police officer who was cleared of the rape of a businesswoman he met on a dating app has been found to have committed gross misconduct by a disciplinary panel.

Police Constable David Longden-Thurgood faced two trials at Winchester Crown Court over accusations he raped the woman, a mother aged in her 30s, at her home in October 2020.

The first trial collapsed in June 2022 after four jurors tested positive for Covid-19. The jury of a subsequent retrial was then discharged in January 2023 after failing to reach a verdict.

He was then formally found not guilty after the Crown Prosecution Service decided not to hold another trial after the complainant did not want to give evidence for a third time.

The court had heard the woman told him repeatedly she didn't want to have sex with him but he forced himself on her and even told her 'it feels too good I can't stop now'.

Mr Longden-Thurgood had claimed he believed that the complainant, who he had met on the Bumble dating app, had consented to sex although she had said earlier that she did not want to have sex that night.

Now a disciplinary hearing held by Hampshire Constabulary at its headquarters in Eastleigh has found that his behaviour was at a level of gross misconduct and the panel ruled that he would have been dismissed had he not already resigned, which he did in February 2024.

The 51-year-old from Waterlooville - who denied misconduct - has also been placed on the College of Policing’s list of barred officers.

The two-day Hampshire Constabulary misconduct hearing was told that the ex-PC matched with Ms A on the dating app Bumble in October 2020.

Matthew Holdcroft, representing the force, said Ms A was 'aware' that PC Longden-Thurgood was a police officer and there was reference to his 19 years of service.

The then police constable and Ms A exchanged messages on the app before moving over to WhatsApp where the conversation became 'sexualised' after a few hours.

The PC went over to her house in the evening and the atmosphere was initially pleasant. As the evening progressed, Ms A suggested they go upstairs 'for a cuddle' and at the base of her stairs she clarified 'No funny business, though'. "She meant sex," Mr Holdcroft told the panel. "The Officer assured her that nothing would happen."

Once they were upstairs, Ms A left the room to fetch a glass of water and upon her return she found PC Longden-Thurgood lying in her bed - wearing only his boxers.

The pair started kissing and engaging in some sexual activity and at some point the officer stood up and 'removed his boxer shorts'. In light of this, she told him: "I don't want to have sex." In response, he said: "Don’t worry, we’re not going to have sex."

The hearing then heard he forced himself on Ms A who told the officer that she 'didn't want to have sex at all' and he responded and told her 'It feels too good, I can’t stop now'.

Mr Holdcroft continued: "Ms A became numb and felt powerless."

After he left, she sent him a text message and referred to how she 'kept saying no we aren't having sex'.

PC Longden-Thurgood responded: "Sorry babe.

"I thought with all the sex talk we'd had over the last 24 hours that was what we both wanted."

Ms A wrote: "Just because we were in that situation and we chatted about it, I was saying no."

Deputy Chief Constable Sam de Reya said: “Firstly, I want to make clear my admiration for the woman who has reported this to us, known as Ms A during the hearing.

“Her personal courage in coming forward following what happened to her at the hands of an off-duty police officer and for the strength she has shown throughout this whole process is commendable.

“It is thanks to her bravery during this incredibly challenging time, that David Longden-Thurgood is no longer able to abuse his position as a police officer to gain the trust of women.

“Following the conclusion of the criminal justice process, our Professional Standards Department was able to carefully consider the case, while the officer remained suspended from duty.

“Throughout this case our diligent team of officers and staff have showed unwavering commitment to investigating this offence, sensitively and with great empathy for Ms A.

“This has ensured the matter was brought before a misconduct panel, who were left in no doubt of the right result in this case.

“It is thanks to the resilience of the victim and the professionalism of our officers and staff, who truly represent Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Constabulary, that we have got to this point today.”

She added: “This is not the behaviour we expect to see in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Constabulary and I know, like me, you will be appalled by this individual’s conduct.

“We will continue to work to ensure those seeking to abuse their position as a police officer for their own sexual gratification are rooted out and held to account for their actions.”