Police officer rape case: Jury retires to deliberate on charges against Waterlooville PC David Longden-Thurgood

The jury has retired to consider its verdict in the trial of a police officer accused of raping a businesswoman on a first date after they met on the Bumble online dating app.

By Tom Morton
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 11:46am

PC David Longden-Thurgood, of Waterlooville, Hampshire, is on trial at Winchester Crown Court accused of the rape of the woman, a mother aged in her 30s, at her home in October 2020.

The trial has heard that the 49-year-old defendant was invited to the complainant’s house after the pair had exchanged a number of sexualised messages.

PC David Longden-Thurgood Picture: Will Dax/Solent News & Photo Agency
The pair kissed and cuddled on a sofa while watching television before they moved to the bedroom where they became involved in consensual sexual activity.

The complainant says that she told the defendant that they would not be having sex.

The prosecution claim that Longden-Thurgood went on to have sex with the complainant and told her: ‘I can’t stop, it feels so good.’

The defendant, of Waterlooville, denies the charge and the trial continues.