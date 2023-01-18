PC David Longden-Thurgood, of Waterlooville, Hampshire, is on trial at Winchester Crown Court accused of the rape of the woman, a mother aged in her 30s, at her home in October 2020.

NOW READ: Man jailed for five years for raping woman who fell asleep watching a film with him

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trial has heard that the 49-year-old defendant was invited to the complainant’s house after the pair had exchanged a number of sexualised messages.

PC David Longden-Thurgood Picture: Will Dax/Solent News & Photo Agency

The pair kissed and cuddled on a sofa while watching television before they moved to the bedroom where they became involved in consensual sexual activity.

The complainant says that she told the defendant that they would not be having sex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prosecution claim that Longden-Thurgood went on to have sex with the complainant and told her: ‘I can’t stop, it feels so good.’