Four arrested after officers execute multiple warrants in Hampshire with Class A and Class B drugs found during searches

FOUR people have been arrested after officers execute drug-related warrants in Hampshire.

By Freddie Webb
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 8:22 am
Updated Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 8:28 am

A quantity of Class A and Class B drugs were found at addresses, as well as cash and drug-related paraphernalia.

Police expect they were found in relation to cross-border drug-supply activity.

Class A, Class B, cash, and drug paraphernalia were found during the police searches. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Warrants were executed at two addresses in Southampton, on Summit Way and Cotswold Road respectively.

Searches were carried out just before 8.20am on Monday.

Police have thanked the public after their enquiries were completed, and arrests were made.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A 45-year-old man, a 45-year-old woman and a 34-year-old woman, all from Southampton, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and acquiring / using / possessing criminal property.

‘While a 56-year-old man, also from Southampton, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs, as well as acquiring / using / possessing criminal property.

‘They have all been released under investigation, with the exception of the 45-year-old woman who remains in custody at this time.

‘We would like to thank the local residents for their patience as we completed our enquiries yesterday.’