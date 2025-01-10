Four cars seized following unauthorised and 'dangerous' car meets in Hampshire

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Jan 2025, 12:42 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 12:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police officers have seized four cars as part of investigations into unauthorised and ‘dangerous’ car meets.

The investigations follow two car meets which took place on Saturday, December 28 of last year, and on Saturday, January, 4, 2025.

A pink BMW M140I has been seized in relation to the meet in December, after it was alleged to have been seen drifting and driving dangerously in Portsmouth. A 23-year-old man in Southampton has attended a voluntary interview as part of this investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The police have seized four cars as a result of unauthorised car meets that have taken place over the past few weeks.The police have seized four cars as a result of unauthorised car meets that have taken place over the past few weeks.
The police have seized four cars as a result of unauthorised car meets that have taken place over the past few weeks. | Hampshire Police

Three more vehicles have been seized following a gathering last weekend, which passed through several locations across Hampshire.

Chief Inspector Emma Hart, from our Roads Policing Unit, said: "We have made our position quite clear in recent months, if you are involved in dangerous or anti-social driving on our roads then we will investigate and, where appropriate, we will seize your car.

"It takes only a second for a mistake to happen and someone to be seriously hurt.”

A grey BMW 340I was seized from a 31-year-old man from Woking, who has also been reported in relation to alleged dangerous driving at Chineham Retail Park, in Basingstoke. The grey BMW has since been returned to its owner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The police have seized a number of cars following unauthorised car meets.The police have seized a number of cars following unauthorised car meets.
The police have seized a number of cars following unauthorised car meets. | Hampshire Police

The police have also seized a silver Lexus IS 200 and a blue BMW 520D, both from separate 21-year-old men from Southampton.

Chief Inspector Hart added: "There are plenty of responsible car enthusiasts who meet safely to show off their cars and share their passion for vehicles with each other.

"But we will not tolerate the few who want to use meets as an opportunity to drive dangerously and risk the safety of others, and themselves.

"If you do have any information about, or particularly footage of, cars being driven dangerously on the roads, then please do get in touch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We know the impact this has on our communities and we are working hard to take robust action against anyone involved in such behaviour."

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Related topics:HampshirePolicePortsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice