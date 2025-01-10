Four cars seized following unauthorised and 'dangerous' car meets in Hampshire
The investigations follow two car meets which took place on Saturday, December 28 of last year, and on Saturday, January, 4, 2025.
A pink BMW M140I has been seized in relation to the meet in December, after it was alleged to have been seen drifting and driving dangerously in Portsmouth. A 23-year-old man in Southampton has attended a voluntary interview as part of this investigation.
Three more vehicles have been seized following a gathering last weekend, which passed through several locations across Hampshire.
Chief Inspector Emma Hart, from our Roads Policing Unit, said: "We have made our position quite clear in recent months, if you are involved in dangerous or anti-social driving on our roads then we will investigate and, where appropriate, we will seize your car.
A grey BMW 340I was seized from a 31-year-old man from Woking, who has also been reported in relation to alleged dangerous driving at Chineham Retail Park, in Basingstoke. The grey BMW has since been returned to its owner.
The police have also seized a silver Lexus IS 200 and a blue BMW 520D, both from separate 21-year-old men from Southampton.
Chief Inspector Hart added: "There are plenty of responsible car enthusiasts who meet safely to show off their cars and share their passion for vehicles with each other.
"But we will not tolerate the few who want to use meets as an opportunity to drive dangerously and risk the safety of others, and themselves.
"If you do have any information about, or particularly footage of, cars being driven dangerously on the roads, then please do get in touch.
“We know the impact this has on our communities and we are working hard to take robust action against anyone involved in such behaviour."