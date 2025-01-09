Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Gosport man has been jailed for 26 weeks after pleading guilty to two incidents of shoplifting, with police hailing the sentence as a “clear message” that shoplifting will not be “tolerated”.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Brady, 43, of no fixed abode has been jailed for 26 weeks after pleading guilty to shoplifting from two Gosport stores. | National World

Andrew Brady, of no fixed abode, pled guilty to stealing £51.04 worth of meat and alcohol from the Spar store in Rowner Road, and two bottles of wine worth £5.50 from the Co-op on Privett Road. Just entering those Gosport stores on Tuesday, November 5, put him in breach of his Criminal Behaviour Order.

Brady was sentenced today at Portsmouth Magistrates Court, receiving eight weeks imprisonment for each of the thefts and ten weeks for the breaches of his order. On top of spending time in jail, he was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £154.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Kier Barnett, of Gosport Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I’m pleased to see Brady jailed for his offending, ensuring that no other shops can be victims to his criminality. As a team, we will always do everything we can to make sure those who commit crime in the Gosport area are held accountable for their actions.

“This sentencing should send a clear message to others who are thinking about stealing from the businesses in our area. It will not be tolerated in our town and we will work hard to bring you before the courts, where you will face the consequences.”

The police have reiterated for members of the community to continue reporting shoplifting incidents to them so they can take action. Incidents can be reported via 101, or online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.