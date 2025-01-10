Man previously charged with attempted murder now charged with murder after Wickham pensioner later dies

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Jan 2025, 11:48 GMT
A man previously charged with attempted murder has now been charged with murder after a female pensioner he allegedly attacked later died.

Portsmouth Crown CourtPortsmouth Crown Court
Portsmouth Crown Court | Solent News & Photo Agency

Adam Wright, 38, was initially charged with the attempted murder of June Henty, 77, following an assault at an address in Dickson Park, Wickham, on December 23, 2023.

Wright, of Grovers Field, Bishop’s Waltham, now faces a charge of murder after Ms Henty later died from her injuries in June.

Wright, who has not entered a plea, will now appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on February 27 for a pre-trial hearing.

A police statement previously said: “Officers were called at around 7.30am on Saturday, December 23 to a report that a 77-year-old woman had been assaulted at an address in Dickson Park. The woman suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.”

