A 60-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital on Monday lunchtime following the incident in Burgoyne Road in Southampton. Police deployed special powers as they hunted the perpetrators.

READ NOW: Driver falls asleep at wheel

Now police have revealed an 18-year-old man, two 15-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy – all from Southampton – have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police

They remain in custody at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to the incident, officers authorised a Section 60 order across the local area. These are emergency powers which allows officers to stop and search anyone in a designated location, without the restrictions of normal stop and search.

The powers were in place for a 12-hour period from 2.07pm yesterday afternoon until 2.07am this morning (Tuesday 20 June).

District commander, superintendent Phil Lamb, said: ‘My officers completed 28 searches while the Section 60 powers were enforced across the City last night and into the early hours of this morning. I want to thank the local community for their co-operation, patience and understanding during this time, as we understand that this incident will have caused significant concern.‘We ensured that there was an increased high-visibility police presence in the area following the incident and in speaking with a number of the community, we believe that this has helped to offer further reassurance that we treat incidents like this very seriously.

‘As always, if you have any concerns in your local community, please speak with an officer while they are out on patrol; or alternatively you can make a report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website. If it is an emergency, please dial 999 immediately.’

SEE ALSO: Wanted man

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.