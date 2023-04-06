Four people charged over drug dealing in Portsmouth and Waterlooville after 2-year police probe
Four people have been charged in connection with an investigation into drug supply in Waterlooville and Portsmouth after a two-year probe.
The investigation, led by Hampshire Constabulary’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit with support from Waterlooville’s High Harm and Neighbourhood Policing Teams, spans a period between October 2019 and June 2021.
The probe has now led to Kenneth Guy, 59, of Cardiff Road, Portsmouth, being charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drug and conspiracy to conceal/disguise/convert/transfer or remove criminal property.
Stephen Lyons, 59, of Curlew Gardens, Waterlooville, was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, conspiracy to conceal/disguise/convert/transfer or remove criminal property, conspiracy to deal with a Class A drug with intent to evade the prohibition on importation, conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drug, conspiracy to supply a Class B controlled drug, failing to comply with a Section 49 notice to disclose the key to protected information and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class C.
Peter Morrison, 38, of Bromyard Crescent in Portsmouth, was charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drug, conspiracy to supply a Class B controlled drug and conspiracy to conceal/disguise/convert/transfer or remove criminal property.
David Roberts, 46, of Victoria Road, Emsworth, was charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drug, conspiracy to conceal/disguise/convert/transfer or remove criminal property and possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.
All four are due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Wednesday April 12.