We need more action after latest stabbing in Portsmouth near school

Frustrated residents have called for more action after the latest stabbing in Portsmouth near a school on Monday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lower Drayton Lane, Drayton | Google

As reported, police were called at 3.46pm to reports of a serious assault on Lower Drayton Lane, Drayton. The broad daylight attack happened near Springfield School just after it had finished for the day.

The incident led to the victim - understood to be a boy from the school - being stabbed before he was rushed to hospital. Police said he was in a stable condition last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A teenage male was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and remains in custody.

The News’ article attracted a large response from concerned locals who are demanding action to stamp out knife crime.

Campaigner Eugene Scardifield, whose brother was murdered in 2015, featured among the social media comments. He said: “It only takes one punch, one shot, one knife to take one life.”

Another reader wrote: “This is ridiculous. I feel sorry for the mums with young kids. The families must be devastated, needs stopping. Zero tolerance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third person posted: “Don’t know what is happening to this country, government need to sort this country out and put the ‘Great’ back into Britain.”

A worried parent said: “My daughter is now afraid to go to school today.”

A reader from the Isle of Wight said: “Unfortunately so many youths are carrying (knives) these days. I live on the Isle of Wight and kids as young as 11 are carrying weapons on them.”

Another local blasted: “Not another one. Not again…something needs to be done, as people are becoming desensitised to it. It’s not right.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A city resident added: “This kind of thing is beginning to happen so often, people are becoming desensitised. The UK as a whole needs a greater police presence with greater powers to intervene and prevent this.”

The stabbing prompted Springfield headteacher Sara Spivey to email parents yesterday evening. She said: “The school has been made aware of a serious incident that took place in the Lower Drayton Lane area this afternoon. The school has limited information regarding this incident which is currently under investigation by the police.

“Chief inspector Nicholson of Hampshire Police has been in contact with the school. The community is politely urged not to speculate regarding this incident and asked to contact the police directly should they have any information. There will be an increased police presence in the area to support and reassure the public.”

A police spokesperson said on Monday: “We remain in the area carrying out further enquiries and there is currently a police scene on Lower Drayton Lane. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference number 44250106313.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Portsmouth City Council spokesperson said of the authority’s efforts to tackle knife crime: “The council supports the police violence reduction unit with Operation Sceptre (knife crime awareness week and associated information and resources) and regularly shares information through our communications with all education settings in the city.”

Police and Springfield School have been approached for comment today.