Teenager arrested as person stabbed in Portsmouth street

A teenager has been arrested after a person was stabbed in a Portsmouth street today.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police attended

Police were called at 3.46pm to reports of a serious assault on Lower Drayton Lane, Drayton.

One person suffered a stab wound and was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a stable condition, police said. A teenage male has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and remains in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “We remain in the area carrying out further enquiries and there is currently a police scene on Lower Drayton Lane. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference number 44250106313.”