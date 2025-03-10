Teenager arrested as person stabbed in Portsmouth street

Published 10th Mar 2025, 19:17 BST
A teenager has been arrested after a person was stabbed in a Portsmouth street today.

Police attended

Police were called at 3.46pm to reports of a serious assault on Lower Drayton Lane, Drayton.

One person suffered a stab wound and was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a stable condition, police said. A teenage male has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and remains in custody.

A police spokesperson said: “We remain in the area carrying out further enquiries and there is currently a police scene on Lower Drayton Lane. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference number 44250106313.”

Related topics:PortsmouthPolice
