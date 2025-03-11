'Increased police presence' near Portsmouth school after stabbing

A Portsmouth school near where a stabbing took place on the street yesterday has an “increased police presence” in the area to reassure students and parents.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Springfield School in Drayton | Google

As reported, police were called at 3.46pm to reports of a serious assault on Lower Drayton Lane, Drayton. The broad daylight attack happened near Springfield School just after it had finished for the day.

The incident led to the victim - understood to be a boy from the school - being stabbed before he was rushed to hospital. Police said he was in a stable condition last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A teenage male was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and remains in custody.

Springfield headteacher Sara Spivey sent an email to reassure parents yesterday evening following the stabbing. It read: “The school has been made aware of a serious incident that took place in the Lower Drayton Lane area this afternoon. The school has limited information regarding this incident which is currently under investigation by the police.

“Chief inspector Nicholson of Hampshire Police has been in contact with the school. The community is politely urged not to speculate regarding this incident and asked to contact the police directly should they have any information. There will be an increased police presence in the area to support and reassure the public.”

Lower Drayton Lane, Drayton. | Google

A police spokesperson said on Monday: “We remain in the area carrying out further enquiries and there is currently a police scene on Lower Drayton Lane. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference number 44250106313.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have yet to give any update today on the incident. Springfield School has been approached for comment.