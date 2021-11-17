The 16-year-old victim was robbed on Remembrance Sunday while in Cosham.

The child was walking along Knowsley Crescent, towards the footbridge which goes over the train tracks and onto Windsor Road, when he was ambushed.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘As the victim approached the footbridge, he saw a group of males sitting on the steps leading to the bridge. One of them pushed the victim into a fence and then two of them revealed knives.

The child was walking along Knowsley Crescent, towards this footbridge which goes over the train tracks and onto Windsor Road when he was ambushed. Photo Google

‘The group then stole the victim’s jacket, a Louis Vuitton bag and £40 in cash. The victim was not injured.’

Police are now launching an urgent plea for witnesses or those who may have seen the group in the area before or after the incident.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may know of the whereabouts of the Louis Vuitton bag – or if anyone has been offered one for sale since the incident.

As part of the police appeal, officers have now released the description of the four suspects involved.

The first was male, approximately 18 years old, 5ft 11ins tall and black. He was of skinny build, wearing a black balaclava, black Nike coat and black jogging bottoms.

The second male was also described as being 18 and 6ft 11ins tall, white of muscly build with broad shoulders. He was wearing dark blue jogging bottoms, a black coat, Nike Air trainers and a black balaclava.

The third victim was white, aged about 18, and 5ft 11ins tall. He was skinny and wore a black coat, black jogging bottoms and a black balaclava

The fourth is described as a mixed-race male, aged about 17, about 5ft 9ins tall. He was stocky and wearing grey Nike Tech tracksuit trousers, a black Nike coat and a black balaclava.

A spokesman from Hampshire police added: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who recognises any of the descriptions of the group or who saw anything that may assist our enquiries.’

Those with details should call101 quoting 44210457602 or visit hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

