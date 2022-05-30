Police will also have extra stop and search powers in Millbrook, Southampton.

This is in response to a group of youths armed with weapons including wooden bats, knives and metal poles damaging an address in Windermere Avenue, Southampton and threatening the occupants at around 3.30pm yesterday.

A dispersal zone has been authorised within the area highlighted on the map and lasts until 5pm on Tuesday.

Dispersal order has been issued. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The order gives us the power to make those involved in anti-social behaviour leave the area or they will be arrested.

‘It also allows us to seize anything used to commit this behaviour.’

Officers will also be able to stop and search anyone within the zone highlighted on the map.

This is under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

Section 60 can be implemented in areas where either serious violence has occurred or police believe serious violence is about to occur and gives officers the power to stop and search anyone in a designated location, without the restrictions of normal stop and search.

These powers will be reviewed and extended if appropriate to do so.

Acting Inspector Russell Tribe said: ‘We hope this reassures the community that we will use all the powers at our disposal to respond to violent disorder and weapon related crime.

‘The threshold for being able to authorise these powers is high and we will not use them lightly.

‘If you live in the area and have any concerns officers will be on patrol who you can speak to.’

Anyone with information in relation to this incident can contact police on 101, report it on their website or call Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.