According to sources at the Mirror, ITN is planning a major documentary on the pop predator – following his rise to stardom and fall from grace. The singer, now 78 years old, left prison last month after serving half of his 16-year sentence for sex crimes. He was jailed in 2015 for sexually abusing three schoolgirls.

The Mirror claims that the documentary has been pitched to Netflix, which has previously published shows about Jimmy Savile, Jeffrey Dahmer and more.

Former pop star Gary Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd. (Photo by LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Glitter is now reportedly staying in a bail hostel in Hampshire, in a location that The News is choosing not to disclose. The 79-year-old, who’s real name is Paul Gadd, left HMP The Verne – a low security category C jail in Portland, Dorset – after being freed automatically halfway through a fixed-term determinate sentence.

He will now be subject to licence conditions.

On Saturday, February 4 there was a public order incident where someone attempted to climb the fence of the bail hostel, according to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

His arrival in Hampshire also wasn’t the first time he has come to this neck of the woods.

Former pop star Gary Glitter, real name Paul Gadd, at a previous court hearing

After serving time in Vietnamese custody for sexually abusing two girls, Glitter was spotted at a Sainsbury’s in the Fareham borough, before visiting a luxury car showroom. At the time, it’s believed that he was staying at a £2m mansion with a friend in Hill Head.

The fallen star was first jailed in Britain in 1999 for possessing 4,000 child porn pictures, found on a computer he had taken into a shop for repair. At the time he had been living on a yacht moored in Gosport.

At the height of his fame, Glitter lived at a property in Roegate, West Sussex – at the same time abusing two girls, aged 12 and 13, after inviting them backstage to his dressing room and isolating them from their mothers. His third victim was less than 10 years old when he crept into her bed and tried to rape her in 1975.