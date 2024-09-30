Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mum has said it “could have been a different story” after her nine-year-old daughter was hospitalised when the car she was travelling in was hit by an unmarked police car chasing a stolen vehicle.

The injured girl after the police car crashed into the Mini she was passenger in on Norway Road, Hilsea | Supplied

Victoria Merton said she feared the worst when she got the call to say her “tiny” daughter had been hurt when travelling as a rear passenger in a Mini that was struck by the force’s covert BMW X5 on Sunday around 3.30pm.

The angry 36-year-old parent said the police vehicle came “whizzing out” from a side road onto Norway Road in Hilsea before colliding with the Mini, which had “thankfully” slowed down to 20mph. But the child was thrown forward and left with a bump to her head, seat belt trauma injuries to the neck, stomach and chest and ligament damage in both legs. She had been travelling in the car with a friend of Ms Merton’s and two other women who escaped with minor injuries.

The girl, who was in “shock” after the crash, was put in a foil wrap to keep her warm before she was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital where she spent several hours with her mum before leaving on crutches and missing school on Monday.

As reported, police were chasing down a stolen car through Hilsea before the crash ended the pursuit of the stolen car, which had its wheels spiked before hitting a parked car in Beechwood Road moments later.

A police manhunt - which included a helicopter - saw officers hunting for the menaces who made off on foot. Cops were seen scouring through gardens in Hilsea. It is thought at least one person has since been detained.

Supplied

Ms Merton, of Havant, told The News: “The police car came whizzing out on the wrong side of the road when chasing the stolen car and went straight into the Mini. The Mini had slowed down to 20mph after seeing the blue flashing lights - if it had been going faster the crash would have been a hell of a lot worse. Lots of people who saw it have told me the police were in the wrong.

“My daughter was left white and shaking and wrapped in a foil blanket to keep her warm. She was in shock and cold. I will never forget the look on her face when I saw her. We were at hospital all evening and didn’t sleep.

“She has been crying and doesn’t want to get in a car again. She ‘s been traumatised by what happened. She was on gas and air…it was horrible to see.”

The police helicopter during the Hilsea hunt | Supplied

Despite the ordeal, the mum is just grateful her daughter survived. She added: “It could have been a different story. She sustained injuries but thankfully they were not life threatening. She keeps going over it again and again in her head.

“The worst bit is that she thinks the police are there to keep people safe and she’s now questioning it and keeps asking me why they did it. I can only say I don’t know why, they were just in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Ms Merton added: “The crash didn’t have to happen if they were taking care of the public as well as doing their job. They have a duty of care to other people on the road regardless of whether they are chasing a stolen car.

“Norway Road is a busy road heading towards Eastern Road - the police know there is likely to be oncoming traffic both ways. They flew out the side road with blue flashing lights doing 30-40mph.

“They need to take full responsibility for their actions. If a member of the public had driven like that they would be punished for their actions. There was a lack of duty of care to others on the road. What if a child or someone was on a bike or scooter on the road at the time? They wouldn’t have stood a chance.”

Police have been approached for comment.