Police car hit by passing motorist during chase of stolen car as manhunt with helicopter launched

Published 29th Sep 2024, 16:33 BST
A police car was struck by a passing motorist while reportedly chasing down a stolen car in Portsmouth - as a manhunt including a helicopter was launched to catch the assailants this afternoon (Sunday).

The police vehicle was hit in Norway Road, near the junction of Sywell Crescent, around 3.30pm as officers raced after the car through Hilsea, it has been reported.

The News understands the stolen vehicle had its wheels spiked before hitting a parked car in Beechwood Road moments after the police car was hit - bringing an end to the pursuit.

A police manhunt - which included a helicopter - saw officers hunting for the menaces who made off on foot. Cops were seen scouring through gardens in Hilsea. It is thought at least one person has since been detained.

Police have been contacted for more information.

