A Waterlooville paedophile who left a girl with mental scars that will “never end” has been released on licence from jail - leaving his victim in “fear”.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Ruthless predator Paul Abbinnett, 40, of Oracle Drive, attempted to seduce the “extremely vulnerable” child into sex - before he was ousted and sent to jail for three years and six months at Portsmouth Crown Court in October 2023.

During the sentence hearing Abbinnett had claimed he was just “having a laugh” but jurors convicted him of one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity in 2020. He was found not guilty of rape of a child under 13, sexual activity with a child, attempted rape of a child under 13, causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in a sexual activity and sexual assault of a child under 13.

The hearing was told how Abbinnett engaged the girl in sexual activity with him after sending lewd messages encouraging her to perform oral sex on him and telling her to wait naked for him. “(The victim) was extremely vulnerable. He took advantage of this,” prosecutor Matthew Lawson told the court at the time.

Police recovered short Snapchat videos of Abbinnett stroking the girl’s breasts, moving his face side to side in her chest and rubbing her chest under a cover, the court heard.

Abbinnett was handed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order preventing him from communicating with children under 16 and put on the sex offenders register indefinitely. But now with him half way through his jail term he has been released on licence back into society - leaving the girl worried and reliving the trauma.

The victim’s mum said: “Since his release, leaving the house has been extremely hard for her with the fear of bumping into him. Knowing he’s out walking the streets feels like he had no punishment for what he caused.

“She is trying to be strong and not let it affect how far she has come but it has brought it all back to life again. I'm incredibly proud of her strength and courage she shows daily and is still succeeding in many other parts of her life.”

The judge said during the sentence hearing: “The jury rejected (your claim) you were just having a laugh or using inappropriate language. Your intention was that (sexual activity) would take place even though in the end it did not.

“The effect on her has been profound. She is undoubtedly very damaged as a result of your conduct. It is to be hoped she will start to make a good recovery.”

The family said in a statement after Abbinnett was jailed: “No sentence would be enough for what he made her suffer but knowing he is now known for what he is - and that it will now stay with him for life on the sex offenders register and some prison time - has made a big difference.

“We would like to thank everyone that has worked with us and supported us through these times.

“He took the innocence from a child and turned her life upside down. He controlled and manipulated her and caused a lot of damage.

“He has caused her suffering which has led to her self-harming, having no self-confidence, low self-esteem, depression and anxiety. The scars and trauma will never end.”