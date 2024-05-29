Case closed after girl punched in the face on South Western Railway train in Hampshire

By Freddie Webb
Published 29th May 2024, 10:27 BST
Detectives have closed an investigation into an assault where a girl was attacked on a train.

British Transport Police (BTP) were called to an incident aboard a South Western Railway Train on February 1 at roughly 8.55am. The force previously said a 15-year-old schoolgirl was hit in the face by a man.

British Transport Police launched an investigation after a girl, 15, was punched in the face on a train, but this has now been shut. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The train service was travelling between Alton and Aldershot at the time. A CCTV image was released of a male officers wished to speak to. Despite the efforts of the police, the investigation has now been shut.

A BTP spokesman said: “Following extensive investigation, detectives have exhausted all potential lines of enquiry and the case has been closed. This would be reviewed should new information come to light.”

Anyone with information is advised to call BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting the reference number 2400013625.

