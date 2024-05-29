Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives have closed an investigation into an assault where a girl was attacked on a train.

British Transport Police (BTP) were called to an incident aboard a South Western Railway Train on February 1 at roughly 8.55am. The force previously said a 15-year-old schoolgirl was hit in the face by a man.

British Transport Police launched an investigation after a girl, 15, was punched in the face on a train, but this has now been shut. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The train service was travelling between Alton and Aldershot at the time. A CCTV image was released of a male officers wished to speak to. Despite the efforts of the police, the investigation has now been shut.

A BTP spokesman said: “Following extensive investigation, detectives have exhausted all potential lines of enquiry and the case has been closed. This would be reviewed should new information come to light.”