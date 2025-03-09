A glass has been smashed over a mans head in a Wetherspoons assault.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called just before 11.30pm on Friday, March 7 to reports that a man in his 30s had been assaulted by another man, who had smashed a glass over his head at The John Russell Fox Wetherspoons in Andover.

The police have now released a description of a man they would like to talk to, who may be able to provide more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man has been described as white, aged between 18 and 25, of slim build and he has brown hair. He has a tattoo on his left forearm and was wearing a watch on his right arm and glasses.

He was also wearing a dark coloured hooded jumper with a large pattern on the back, light coloured cargo trousers and black and white Nike trainers.

If you recognise the description or image of this man, please contact us by calling 101 and quoting reference number 44250102674, or report online.