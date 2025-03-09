Police arrest suspect for multiple driving offences following dramatic on-foot chase

A routine vehicle stop turned into a police chase after a suspect made a run for it.

Portsmouth Police took to Facebook yesterday (March 8) after an arrest was made on Friday, March 7.

A routine vehicle stop turned into a suspect being arrested for five driving offences.
A routine vehicle stop turned into a suspect being arrested for five driving offences. | Hampshire Police

The post said explained how a routine vehicle stop turned into a search which resulted in an on-foot police chase.

The Portsmouth Police post said: “The foot chase turned into an out of breath suspect in handcuffs and arrested for a whopping 5 offences:

  • Driving whilst under the influence of drugs
  • Taking a car without the owners consent
  • Being concerned in the supply of class A drugs
  • Driving with no license
  • Driving with no insurance

“We often see comments from people asking the police to deal with “real crime” instead of drugs matters. Hopefully this demonstrates that often drug crime is only the tip of the iceberg.”

The police discovered a large amount of money and suspected class ‘A’ drugs all of which were seized along with the car.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

