A routine vehicle stop turned into a police chase after a suspect made a run for it.

Portsmouth Police took to Facebook yesterday (March 8) after an arrest was made on Friday, March 7.

The Portsmouth Police post said: “The foot chase turned into an out of breath suspect in handcuffs and arrested for a whopping 5 offences:

Driving whilst under the influence of drugs

Taking a car without the owners consent

Being concerned in the supply of class A drugs

Driving with no license

Driving with no insurance

“We often see comments from people asking the police to deal with “real crime” instead of drugs matters. Hopefully this demonstrates that often drug crime is only the tip of the iceberg.”

The police discovered a large amount of money and suspected class ‘A’ drugs all of which were seized along with the car.