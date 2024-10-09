Gosport ASDA has £13,000 worth of cigarettes stolen by three people in masks
The ASDA on Dock Road was broken into by three people dressed all in black and wearing masks who took around £13,000 worth of cigarettes. The incident occurred on Wednesday, October 9 at around 1.20am then running off through the car park in the direction of Willis Road.
A similar incident earlier in the morning at 12.34am in Locks Heath is also being investigated, although no goods were taken after entry was forced at Morrison’s Daily in Centre Way. Police are calling for information on both incidents.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We’re investigating two burglaries which took place at shops in Locks Heath and Gosport in the early hours of this morning.
“Enquiries remain ongoing into both incidents, and we would encourage anyone with information to contact police on 101, quoting the following reference numbers: 44240438185 for Locks Heath and44240438161 for Gosport.”
Information can also be submitted via the Hampshire Police website. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org