Brett Coe-Quainton, 22, of Gale Moor Avenue, broke into a garage on Kingston Road on Saturday, October 16.

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court heard police were called in the early hours to reports of torchlight in the garage.

Brett Coe-Quainton Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Officers attended and spoke to the garage owner, who confirmed he had not been the one shining the torch, and led police out to the location.

Banging could be heard from within the garage, and Coe-Quainton was found inside before being arrested. Nothing was stolen.

In an earlier separate incident, Coe-Quainton was spotted on CCTV trying to damage the lock on a CCTV cabinet in Burney House, South Street. He subsequently use a baton to damage a CCTV camera during this incident, which took place on on 29 July this year.

He was charged with criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon for this incident, and admitted both offences at a hearing on 11 November.

However, he denied the Kingston Road burglary at a hearing on 18 October, and the case subsequently went to trial.

He was found guilty of burglary by Magistrates and sentenced on Tuesday.

Coe-Quainton was handed six months in prison for possessing an offensive weapon, two months for the burglary, and a further four months for offending whilst on a suspended sentence for other matters, bringing his total jail term to 12 months.