Gosport cyclist in his 80s suffers serious injuries after incident on The Crossways
Police were called to The Crossways in Gosport this morning (Saturday, November 16) after it was reported that a cyclist had been injured. Paramedics and an air ambulance were called to the scene and the man was later taken to hospital.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at approximately 9am today (Saturday, November 16) to a report of an injured cyclist – a man in his 80s - on The Crossways, Gosport. Officers attended, along with our South Central Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance partners.
“The man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.”
The police also advised that no other vehicles are believed to have been involved in this incident. Following the enquiries that they have carried out the police have also advised they believe it was an accident with nobody else involved.