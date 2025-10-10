Police have targeted e-scooter and e-bike riders illegally travelling on the pavement.

Officers deployed to Gosport High Street and the surrounding area yesterday to crackdown on the problem. Several reports were raised by residents of the dangerous of these cycles.

In a social media statement, police said this was a “massive issue” concerning a lot of people and they received a positive reaction for their efforts. Inspector Jabr Shaladan said: “We have been listening to the concerns of the Gosport community and recognise the negative impact the use of e-scooters and modified e-bikes has on our residents, particularly on the High Street.

“We hugely appreciate the input of residents in reporting their concerns. The illegal use of these vehicles will continue to be a focus for my officers, with owners receiving fixed penalty notices or having their vehicles seized where appropriate.”

Police said officers were still able to respond to other calls for help despite several personnel being on the e-scooter and e-bike crackdown. Future dates have been arranged for similar operations.

A total of 53 Fixed Penalty Tickets were issued to people riding push bikes on the pavement, or on the high street. Police seized seven e-scooters from people as they have no insurance to ride them on the road or pavement. They vehicles have been sent to be destroyed.