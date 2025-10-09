Woman “visibly distressed” after man lifts up skirt in Gosport shop

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 9th Oct 2025, 13:45 BST
A woman was left “visibly distressed” when a man lifted up her skirt in a Gosport shop.

Most Popular
Police placeholder image
Police

Police are now appealing for witnesses after the “suspicious incident” in the Co-Op on Dartmouth Court on Sunday 24 August.

Sign up for a great range of free emails featuring Portsmouth and the surrounding area’s news and sport headlines

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said: “It was reported to us that at around 2:40pm, a man lifted up a woman’s skirt, leaving her visibly distressed. The man then left the store.”

The man has been described as around 39-years-old, white with a medium build who has short hair and was wearing a navy-blue t-shirt with a white Barbour logo across the chest, and dark shorts.

Police added: “Following extensive enquiries, we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious. If you have any information which could assist our investigation, please call 101 and quote 44250418402.”

You can also share any information here: www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or report via their website rimestoppers-uk.org/

Related topics:Gosport
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice