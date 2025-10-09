Woman “visibly distressed” after man lifts up skirt in Gosport shop
Police are now appealing for witnesses after the “suspicious incident” in the Co-Op on Dartmouth Court on Sunday 24 August.
Police said: “It was reported to us that at around 2:40pm, a man lifted up a woman’s skirt, leaving her visibly distressed. The man then left the store.”
The man has been described as around 39-years-old, white with a medium build who has short hair and was wearing a navy-blue t-shirt with a white Barbour logo across the chest, and dark shorts.
Police added: “Following extensive enquiries, we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious. If you have any information which could assist our investigation, please call 101 and quote 44250418402.”
You can also share any information here: www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or report via their website rimestoppers-uk.org/