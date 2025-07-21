A drunken brawl broke out in Gosport with police called to stop the altercation.

Multiple people were fighting in Ferry Gardens on Saturday night (July 19). A statement on the Gosport Police Facebook page said a cluster of individuals were “causing issues and engaging in anti social behaviour” at around 7.59pm.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson added: “Police attended and spoke to a number of people present who were in drink and engaging in anti-social behaviour.

“The area is subject to a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO,) and as such alcohol which was in the possession of members of the group was seized and the group were moved on. No one made a formal complaint to police regarding being assaulted.”

“Feral” behaviour

Officers in the town have had to deal with several episodes of anti-social behaviour last week, all involving teenagers. Police Constable Jason Steel, on the Hampshire Alerts news page, said most of the incidents took place by the town’s pier, in Ferry Gardens, and on the High Street.

“A lot of it is mob mentality where one or two of them mis-behave and others think it is ok to join in,” he said. “Specifically they have been swearing, littering, riding/wheelieing their bikes through people or traffic, playing loud music and generally disturbing the peace for everyone else.”

A dispersal order had to be issued last Friday following anti-social behaviour outside the newly opened McDonalds in Gosport town centre. PC Steel said: “The arrival of a new fast food restaurant to the High Street should be a good thing for the community but this evening we have been there for 20+ teenagers acting feral whilst families are trying to get their dinner.

“As a consequence of this and incidents earlier in the day a Sect 34 Dispersal Order has been put in place for the next 24hrs which requires anyone instructed by an officer to leave the area must do so or they face arrest. Two bikes have been taken from the youths in the High Street, their parents have been advised and they will be collecting their bikes tomorrow.

“We will continue to take action but as parents we ask that you tell your children to mind their manners whilst they are out. We have a long summer ahead of us, lets make it a good one.”