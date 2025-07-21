Poundland has closed its doors for the final time in Whiteley as the high street chain continues to face “restructuring”.

The popular variety store was confirmed to have closed today (July 21), with a post on social media from the shopping centre expressing their sadness in seeing it leave. Poundland stores across the country are facing an uncertain future with plans submitted to the courts to close 68 shops as part of the new owners restructuring.

A spokesperson for Whiteley Shopping Centre said: “We’re sad to see you go, Poundland. We’re truly saddened to share that our local Poundland has now closed its doors. It’s been a part of our community for years, offering great value and friendly service, and it will certainly be missed.

“We want to wish the whole team at Poundland all the very best for the future — thank you for everything! For anyone still looking to shop at Poundland, the nearest store is now in Fareham on West Street.”

Poundland was taken over by investment firm Gordon Brothers in June who are looking to make the brand profitable again after an “an extended period of under-performance”. The plans to close the 68 stores are still going through the courts for approval but in the meantime a number of closure across the country have been announced.

25 stores were announced to be closing in August with none of them in local area. While Whiteley was not on that list, staff and shoppers have been left disappointed at the sudden closure.