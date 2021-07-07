Gosport man, 40, to appear in court over store thefts and threatening behaviour

POLICE have charged a man over six thefts from stores in Gosport and threatening behaviour.

By Steve Deeks
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 9:49 am

Christopher Richards, 40, of Parham Road, will appear before Portsmouth magistrates today over the alleged offences.

He also faces two counts of threatening behavior.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Richards was charged on Tuesday night by officers who refused him bail.

