Gosport man, 40, to appear in court over store thefts and threatening behaviour
POLICE have charged a man over six thefts from stores in Gosport and threatening behaviour.
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 9:49 am
Christopher Richards, 40, of Parham Road, will appear before Portsmouth magistrates today over the alleged offences.
He also faces two counts of threatening behavior.
Richards was charged on Tuesday night by officers who refused him bail.