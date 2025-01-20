Gosport man arrested after slew of cars broken into across Bridgemary, Rowner and Lee-On-The-Solent
The 37-year-old male is in police custody after several incidents took place across the Gosport area. Officers last Thursday (January 17) conducted a series of foot patrols after receiving reports of items being snatched from vehicles.
After 422 vehicles were checked across Bridgemary, Rowner and Lee-On-The-Solent, 15 were found unlocked. The owners were contacted by police and given crime prevention advice given the reported incidents.
Gosport Neighbourhood Policing team continued their enquiries over the next couple of days, with a resident reporting that a DeWalt impact driver found in their car didn’t belong to them. Police discovered the car had been rummaged through after being left unlocked.
After more patrols were issued, alongside other checks, an arrest was made. Police Constable Jason Steel said on the Hampshire Alerts website: “As per our previous posts we are pleased to update you that we have someone in custody.
“A 37-year-old man from Gosport has been arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle, attempted theft from a motor vehicle, vehicle interference, and possession of cannabis. He remains in custody at this time.”