Gosport murder accused man, 81, appears at court as deceased named
Pensioner Alan Wotton appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court charged with the murder of Andrew Avery, 65, and arson with intent to endanger life.
Mr Avery died after he was seriously assaulted at an Exmouth Road property - where there was a fire - at around 5.20pm on Friday 29 November. The victim later died.
Wotton, of Exmouth Road, did not enter any pleas during the short hearing today and spoke only to confirm his name. He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday.
A police spokesperson said earlier: “Officers were called by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service to Exmouth Road following reports of a fire at a property.
“It was further reported that a man in his 60s had been seriously assaulted. The man subsequently died as a result of the injuries sustained. Officers attended the scene and made an arrest.”