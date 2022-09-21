Gosport police arrest argumentative suspected drink driver who told officers they were 'wasting their time' despite damaging own car
A SUSPECTED drink driver who claimed police were ‘wasting their time’ was arrested despite damaging his car.
Gosport police carried out several operations today.
This included seizing uninsured vehicles, early morning alarm calls, assisting Portsmouth colleagues with arrest attempts, tackling anti-social behaviour and seizing alcohol from underage children.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
World War 3: Here's what would happen if a nuclear bomb was dropped on London during WW3
-
2
'Loving' Gosport son who thought he was ‘invincible’ died after taking lethal concoction of drugs used to battle mental demons
-
3
Man's body found at Canoe Lake in Southsea sparks large early-morning police presence as area cordoned off
Among their daily duties, officers detained a suspected drink driver.
They claimed police were ‘wasting their time’, despite severely damaging his car.
Gosport police said: ‘The suspected drink driver told the arresting officer they were wasting their time and should instead be dealing with drug users and dealers, rather than suspected drink drivers.
‘This was from a suspected drink driver who had partially ripped off the front of his car and then left the scene of an accident.
‘He was reassured by the officer that we do also deal with drug users and dealers, and we would be able to deal with those people even more if we didn’t have to deal with suspected drink drivers.’