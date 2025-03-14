A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and other offences.

Officers assigned to Gosport Police made the arrest yesterday evening (March 13). The force reported on Facebook a motorist was seen “swerving in the road and coming to a stop having run his car into a kerb”.

They added: “Officers arrived and sure enough he failed the roadside breath test, additional enquiries showed that there was no insurance in place for him against the vehicle. The question was also raised as to whether the registered keeper, who was not the driver, was aware that he had the car, it turned out he was not.

“The driver is currently being booked into Portsmouth Custody Centre where he will take a substantive test for court and will be interviewed once he has sobered up.” Police gave a warning to other motorists that drink and drive.

They added: “Needless to say DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE, but unfortunately people still do.”

Other Gosport incident

Elsewhere in Gosport this week, a 32-year-old man from Havant was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation. He has been released on initial police bail until June 11.

Officers were called to Alexandra Street on Tuesday (March 11) at 2.28pm to a report of a rogue trader incident. Concerned neighbours called the force after a man in his 70s was quoted £24,000 for roof work.

After police arrived at the scene, the male purporting to be a tradesman fled the scene on foot and was chased. Despite vaulting over a back garden wall, he was detained by officers.

A statement said: “On arrival our suspect male ran from Police, hopping over the back garden wall. But in true Hot Fuzz fashion, the suspect was no match for PC 30100 who caught him after a foot chase.” Police previously reported a spike in such incidents in Fareham, Warsash and Locks Heath.