Police have issued a warning to residents over an increase in rogue traders targeting vulnerable people.

People in Locks Heath, Warsash and Fareham have been on the receiving end of unscrupulous traders seeking to take advantage.

The criminals typically target elderly, vulnerable and isolated people by conning them into handing over cash for work that is not completed or is poorly done.

There were seven rogue trader incidents between September 27 and October 17 in Titchfield, Fareham and Southampton. Police said the males purported to be tradesmen, with them carrying out minimal work on each visit. One of the incidents led to four men being arrested after a woman in her 80s handed over £32,800 to them for roof work.

Police have now taken steps to warn the public with officers holding a crime prevention-focused event at Locks Heath Centre.

Chief Inspector of Fareham and Gosport Marcus Kennedy | Habibur Rahman

Chief Inspector of Fareham and Gosport Marcus Kennedy said: “We want to raise the profile about rogue traders. What we’ve seen across Locks Heath, Warsash and Fareham is an increase in rogue traders.

“Typically they target a more senior demographic and this is a reasonably affluent area so what you find is rogue traders go knocking on doors. We are concerned about under reporting and we want to make sure people are aware there is a problem.

“The last few months we have had four incidents across the area with separate suspects and in those cases we have made arrests. Those people didn’t quite realise at first they were being conned out of money. It’s often someone who has offered a service to fix something.

“We ask people to check in on their neighbours and family. If they are having work done it might be legitimate but when traders are knocking on doors and if you don’t feel comfortable tell them, ‘I’ll speak to you later’, and close the door. Check their details and speak to a family member or neighbour and please tell us so we can help.”