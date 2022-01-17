Gosport police share image of man wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary
GOSPORT police have shared the image of a man wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary.
Monday, 17th January 2022, 1:37 pm
The crime took place on Greenlea Grove in May last year.
In a tweet Gosport police said: ‘Know this man?
‘Following our recent focus on burglary we want to speak to him in connection with an aggravated burglary which occurred last May on Greenlea Grove.
‘We’ve previously arrested and released another man who remains under investigation.’
If you have any information call 101 with reference number 44210206187.