Gosport police share image of man wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary

GOSPORT police have shared the image of a man wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary.

By Fiona Callingham
Monday, 17th January 2022, 1:37 pm
Updated Monday, 17th January 2022, 1:37 pm

The crime took place on Greenlea Grove in May last year.

In a tweet Gosport police said: ‘Know this man?

Read More

Read More
Almost £700,000 to be spent on average speed cameras for the A32 and A272 in Ham...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

‘Following our recent focus on burglary we want to speak to him in connection with an aggravated burglary which occurred last May on Greenlea Grove.

‘We’ve previously arrested and released another man who remains under investigation.’

If you have any information call 101 with reference number 44210206187.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Gosport police want to talk to this man in connection with an aggravated burglary

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.