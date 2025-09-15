Graffiti has been sprayed onto Portsmouth Guildhall for the latest incident of vandalism on the historic city centre building amid tensions during a vigil for assassinated American political influencer Charlie Kirk.

The Grade II listed building has once again been desecrated with scrawl after a St George’s Cross was previously plastered on the cultural landmark on Wednesday 27 August.

It is thought the graffiti happened late on Friday or early on Saturday. A gate was put up around the scene to stop public access.

Police have confirmed they are investigating, with a spokesperson saying: “This was reported at 11.36am on 13 September. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44250415060.”

A “sombre” vigil was held at Guildhall by Portsmouth Patriots on Friday evening in tribute to Charlie Kirk, the right wing US influencer who was assassinated last week during a college debate he was hosting.

A spokesperson for Portsmouth Patriots told The News: “I'm really saddened to hear of the graffiti, but unfortunately not surprised. We actually faced a few insults whilst we were there from passers-by, one even shouted: ‘He (Charlie Kirk) deserved it’ at us.

“It's such a shame people feel the need to act that way about someone, just because they didn't agree with his opinion. It shows how low our society and this country has fallen in my opinion.

“We wanted to send a message by doing this that we don't agree with violence as a solution to any political problem, and mainly just as humans to send our condolences to his family, as the father of a child I can't tell you how sad this made me.”

Andy Grays, CEO of Portsmouth Guildhall, said: “We are deeply saddened that over the weekend, a second act of senseless vandalism in just 10 days took place on the steps of the Guildhall.

“As one of the city’s most treasured landmarks and a Grade II listed building, the Guildhall is a vibrant hub for arts and culture. Run by a charitable trust, the Guildhall is non-political, inclusive and a source of pride for our community, and has hosted many memorable moments in our city’s history.

“As a listed building, the removal of such damage requires specialist care, incurring significant cost and time. Historically, Guildhall Square has been a natural point for free speech, but it is important that people do this peacefully and respectfully, whatever their views. The Guildhall is the people’s building and to see it defaced is unacceptable. Please respect your heritage and respect your Guildhall.”

Portsmouth City Council has been approached for comment on the latest incident. A statement after the vandalism last month said: “(The council) is aware of unauthorised St George’s Cross paintings across the city, including on the historic Guildhall, a Grade II listed building.

“The Guildhall is a civic and cultural landmark of great importance to the city and its residents. Damaging it is upsetting, unlawful and costly to repair. Although the painting has been removed there is still visible damage.”