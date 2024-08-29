Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of a grandmother who died in a fatal collision have paid tribute to her.

Dianne Roebuck, 77, of Lymington, passed away at the scene after being struck by a blue Vauxhall Meriva two days ago (August 27). Police and paramedics were scrambled to Milford Road at 1.54pm.

Despite the efforts of emergency services and the public, Dianne died following the collision. Her family have paid tribute to her via Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

The fatal collision took place in Milford Road, Lymington. | Google Street View

They said: “It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Dianne Roebuck, who died unexpectedly on August 27, 2024, at the age of 77. She will be sadly missed by her husband, daughters, grandchildren and other members of her family."

Police have arrested a 60 year-old woman from Lymington on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. She has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have been passing through the area around the time of the collision and saw what happened or the moments leading up to it,” police said. “We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has dash cam footage which could help us with our investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting the reference 44240367530.” Information can also be submitted online via the police website.