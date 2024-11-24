A man who was beaten up and robbed managed the impressive feat of walking seven miles home to safety in the early hours.

The victim, aged in his 40s, was walking through the St Mary's and Northam areas of Southampton towards Northam bridge when he was approached by two males who punched him and stole his wallet and phone between 2am and 3am on Saturday.

The shellshocked man, who does not know the road he was robbed in, then embarked on an epic seven-mile walk in the darkness from Northam bridge to his home in Park Gate.

A police manhunt has now been launched to find those responsible. “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the victim on his route home,” a police spokesperson said.

“If anyone has information or relevant dash cam, doorbell or other CCTV footage, please call 101 quoting reference 44240510479.”

You can also make a report online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/