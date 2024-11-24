Man due in court for drink driving after three-car M27 crash in Storm Bert
A man is due in court for drink driving after a three car crash on the M27 on Saturday evening.
A lane was closed with drivers hit by delays on the westbound carriageway between junction 5 and 7, as reported.
Now police have said a man was arrested following the incident as Storm Bert continued to hit the region. “We were called at 7pm yesterday to a collision involving three cars on the M27. No injuries were reported,” a police spokesperson said.
Junior Cleverley, 26, of Oak Road, Bursledon, was charged with drink driving. He has been bailed to attend Southampton Magistrates Court on 11 December.