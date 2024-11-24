Man due in court for drink driving after three-car M27 crash in Storm Bert

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 24th Nov 2024, 11:59 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man is due in court for drink driving after a three car crash on the M27 on Saturday evening.

M27 junction 5-7M27 junction 5-7
M27 junction 5-7 | National Highways

A lane was closed with drivers hit by delays on the westbound carriageway between junction 5 and 7, as reported.

Visit The News’ newsletter page to sign up for free emails

Now police have said a man was arrested following the incident as Storm Bert continued to hit the region. “We were called at 7pm yesterday to a collision involving three cars on the M27. No injuries were reported,” a police spokesperson said.

Junior Cleverley, 26, of Oak Road, Bursledon, was charged with drink driving. He has been bailed to attend Southampton Magistrates Court on 11 December.

Related topics:M27
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice