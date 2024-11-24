Man due in court for drink driving after three-car M27 crash in Storm Bert

A man is due in court for drink driving after a three car crash on the M27 on Saturday evening.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M27 junction 5-7 | National Highways

A lane was closed with drivers hit by delays on the westbound carriageway between junction 5 and 7, as reported.

Now police have said a man was arrested following the incident as Storm Bert continued to hit the region. “We were called at 7pm yesterday to a collision involving three cars on the M27. No injuries were reported,” a police spokesperson said.

Junior Cleverley, 26, of Oak Road, Bursledon, was charged with drink driving. He has been bailed to attend Southampton Magistrates Court on 11 December.