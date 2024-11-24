Hampshire rail passengers warned of delays due to fallen trees
People travelling across Hampshire are facing delays today following a number of incidents across the south as Storm Bert continues to cause havoc.
South Western Rail reported all lines heading towards Basingstoke were blocked after a tree was blocking the line - affecting the railway between Woking and Farnborough Main. The lines have now reopened.
South Western Rail had posted in social media earlier: “At this time, we estimate that disruption to our services will end at 1pm. All lines towards Basingstoke are blocked and your journey is likely to take longer. We will let you know if this changes or when we have more information.”
A tree was also blocking lines at Kingston and between Bramley and Reading, and near Richmond on Thames.
Meanwhile Southern were running a reduced service between Havant and Southampton yesterday through to 10am on Sunday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.