A Halloween meat thief got a fright when he was stopped by members of the public before he was “laid out on the ground”.

Marks and Spencer on Hambledon Road, Waterlooville. | Google

Martin Nobes, 41, was in the midst of stealing £121.51 from Marks and Spencer on Hambledon Road, Waterlooville, when he was reportedly upended by a “big” have-a-go-hero before several police officers whisked the shoplifter away.

The incident happened at around 1.20pm on Thursday 31 October when Nobes, of Purbrook Way in Havant, was “stopped from leaving the store by members of the public”, a police spokesperson said.

An eyewitness said: “A man was stealing a large amount of meat when he met his match in the doorway. He came face to face with an equally big bloke who laid the thief out on the ground.”

The police spokesperson added: “Officers attended and Martin Nobes was arrested and charged with theft from a shop.

“He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to stealing £121.51 worth of meat from Marks and Spencer on Hambledon Road.”

Nobes received a two month jail term suspended for six months and was ordered to pay a £154.00 surcharge.