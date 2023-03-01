Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary arrested a man in Hedge End, in the early hours of this morning, after patrolling officers saw a vehicle whiz by them at speed.

A spokeswoman for the police force said: ‘Officers were on patrol in Hound Road at around 3.50am today [March 1] when a vehicle drove past them at speed.

The man was arrested early this morning.

‘The car was stopped in Hamble Lane and the driver was detained for a search. A quantity of white powder was seized from the vehicle.

‘The driver, a 27-year-old man from Southampton, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply. He remains in custody at this time.’

Anyone with information that could help the police is asked to phone 101, quoting the reference number 44230083184.